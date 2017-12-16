Image copyright Google

Two men forced entry to a Livingston rugby club and demanded money before making off with a four-figure sum.

Staff were clearing up from a private function at the Livingston Rugby Club on Almond South Road, Craigshill, at about 00:45 on Saturday when the robbery happened.

The first man was white, in his late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build. He had a brownish red beard.

He was wearing a balaclava with the lower half of his face exposed.

He was also wearing a dark baggy jacket with a white hood underneath, dark Adidas jogging bottoms and Nike trainers.

'Distressing experience'

The second man was white, in his mid 20s to mid 30s, between 5ft 10in and 6ft tall, of slim build.

He had a balaclava covering most of his face and was wearing dark clothing and dark gloves. He was carrying a hessian Asda bag.

Both men spoke with local accents.

Ch Insp Liz Macleod, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a really distressing experience for the staff at the rugby club and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the men responsible.

"If you saw any suspicious activity around the venue, or the Craigshill area during the early hours of Saturday morning, then please contact police immediately.

"In addition, I would urge anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation to get in touch."