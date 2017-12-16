Image copyright Scottish Fire and Rescue

Seven men and youths have been charged following disorder in the north of Edinburgh on bonfire night.

A police officer was injured after a firework was thrown at her while several cars were set alight and large-scale disorder was reported.

Police Scotland went to 13 addresses in the Leith, Drylaw and Craigentinny areas of the city on Friday.

Five of the 16-21-year-olds charged are due to appear in court on Monday and the other two at a later date.

Four other males were charged on 5 November.

'Totally unacceptable'

Ch Insp Kevin McLean, local area commander for north east Edinburgh, said: "The range of offences that we witnessed during Bonfire Night were totally unacceptable and left the hard-working and law abiding members of our communities in these areas in a state of fear and alarm.

"Furthermore, when officers attended to assist the public, they were directly targeted and this will not be tolerated.

"Our activity on Friday has been the culmination of weeks of intelligence gathering, planning and engagement with our relevant local partners.

"These arrests should send a very clear message that the north of Edinburgh, and the city as a whole, is not a safe haven for those who look to cause mindless destruction and disorder."

Edinburgh councillor Ian Campbell, vice convener of culture and communities said: "It was extremely disappointing to see the deliberate damage in these areas of the city.

"Tackling this kind of behaviour and criminal activity is a priority for the council and we will continue to work closely with Police Scotland on all anti-social behaviour issues across the city to ensure that Edinburgh remains a safe place for its residents."