Pedestrian injured in Edinburgh city centre masonry fall
Part of a busy Edinburgh road was closed after a piece of masonry fell onto a pedestrian.
A section of Princes Street, near one of the main access points to the city's festive celebrations, was shut after the incident at 10:50.
The man in his 40s was hit on the head by falling masonry and was injured, although he is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.
He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Pedestrians and traffic were blocked off in both directions between North Bridge and St Andrews Square as a precaution.
The road has now reopened.
Police Scotland reported the incident to the Health and Safety Executive and City of Edinburgh Council.
Safety inspectors were checking the site.