Part of a busy Edinburgh road was closed after a piece of masonry fell onto a pedestrian.

A section of Princes Street, near one of the main access points to the city's festive celebrations, was shut after the incident at 10:50.

The man in his 40s was hit on the head by falling masonry and was injured, although he is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Pedestrians and traffic were blocked off in both directions between North Bridge and St Andrews Square as a precaution.

The road has now reopened.

Police Scotland reported the incident to the Health and Safety Executive and City of Edinburgh Council.

Safety inspectors were checking the site.