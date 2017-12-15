Image copyright Alan Thomson

More than 30 firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze in three houses in an Edinburgh street.

Residents were evacuated after the fire broke out just before midnight on Thursday in Seaview Terrace.

The three buildings were under construction.

Police Scotland closed the road at Rockville Hotel. It was reopened just before 07:00. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were no casualties.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "More than 30 firefighters have worked to extinguish a large fire which had taken hold within three buildings which were under construction.

"Operations Control mobilised a total of seven appliances and a height appliance to the scene in Seaview Terrace, Edinburgh after the alarm was raised at 23:59 on Thursday.

"Firefighters extinguished the flames using high powered hoses.

"There were no casualties.

"Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."