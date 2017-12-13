Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman dies after being knocked down by car in Edinburgh

  • 13 December 2017

A woman has died from injuries after being knocked down on an Edinburgh road.

The 53-year-old was hit on Old Dalkeith Road, near King's Gate, at about 07:05 on Tuesday by a Ford Fiesta.

Police Scotland said she died later in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed in both directions at Sheriffhall roundabout and the roundabout at Lugton Brae until 10:40.

