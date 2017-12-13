Woman dies after being knocked down by car in Edinburgh
- 13 December 2017
A woman has died from injuries after being knocked down on an Edinburgh road.
The 53-year-old was hit on Old Dalkeith Road, near King's Gate, at about 07:05 on Tuesday by a Ford Fiesta.
Police Scotland said she died later in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
The road was closed in both directions at Sheriffhall roundabout and the roundabout at Lugton Brae until 10:40.