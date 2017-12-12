Image copyright Police Scotland

Police are looking to find the owners of Christmas presents which were found in an Edinburgh churchyard.

A hedgehog home and horse-riding accessories were among the gifts, which had name tags for people including Freds, Toots and Margaret.

They were discovered in four black bin bags in the grounds of St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, Palmerston Place, on Thursday.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

PC Kirsty Brown said: "We would really like to return these gifts to their owner or rightful recipients.

"Anyone who has any information about how the four black bags ended up in the grounds of the St Mary's Cathedral on Palmerston Place or who recognises the names or descriptions is asked to please get in touch."