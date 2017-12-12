A prisoner who escaped from a security van in Edinburgh has been found.

Conlon Carr, 19, was being taken to St Leonards Police Station from HMP Polmont YOI at 11:35 when he broke free from the G4S van.

Police carried out searches in the St Leonards and Arthur's Seat areas of the city in an attempt to trace him.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said he had been traced at about 14:25 in the Craigmillar Castle area. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.