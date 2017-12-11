Police have charged 16 men over football-related disorder in Edinburgh.

The group of men and boys, aged between 15 and 22, have each been charged with a public disorder offence.

Eleven of them have also been charged with a total of 22 assault offences after five men were attacked during incidents in Gorgie and Dalry on 21 October.

All 16 charged are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at later dates.

Hearts defeated St Johnstone 1-0 in a match played at Murrayfield on the day of the disorder.

Sgt Alex Dickson, of Police Scotland, said: "A number of people, who were just going about their business, were subject to attacks following a match in the city and a robust investigation has been under way since this time.

"It is the minority of people who attend football matches with the intention of causing disorder, however, I want to reassure all supporters that those who engage in such behaviour will be rigorously pursued."