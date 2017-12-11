Man charged over Hearts FC fraud
- 11 December 2017
A man has been charged in connection with a fraud against football club Hearts.
Inquiries have been ongoing since the alleged offence was reported to police on 10 August.
At the time, the Edinburgh side issued a statement confirming it had been the subject of internet fraud earlier in the year.
Police Scotland said a 32-year-old man had been arrested on Wednesday in connection with the offence.