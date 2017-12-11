Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged over Hearts FC fraud

  • 11 December 2017
Fans wait outside after a fire alarm causes the evacuation of the main stand at Tynecastle Image copyright SNS

A man has been charged in connection with a fraud against football club Hearts.

Inquiries have been ongoing since the alleged offence was reported to police on 10 August.

At the time, the Edinburgh side issued a statement confirming it had been the subject of internet fraud earlier in the year.

Police Scotland said a 32-year-old man had been arrested on Wednesday in connection with the offence.

