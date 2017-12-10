Woman with dementia missing overnight

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police are searching for an 82-year-old woman with dementia who has gone missing in Edinburgh.

Margaret Wilson, who is also known as Rita, was reported missing from the Currie area of the city on Saturday evening.

Police asked local residents to check their gardens and outbuildings in case she tried to seek refuge from the cold.

She was wearing a tan sheepskin knee-length jacket and was carrying a brown handbag with black handles.

Officers said Ms Wilson was found to be missing from an address in Lanark Road West at about 17:20 on Saturday.

She has dementia, as well as a number of other health issues, and there is increasing concern for her welfare.

She is 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with short, dark, greying hair.

Originally from the Isle of Bute, she has a Glaswegian accent.

Insp Graeme Dignan said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Margaret's welfare and, as part of our efforts to trace her, would urge anyone who may have seen her to contact us as soon as possible.

"I'd also ask people in the local area to please check their gardens and any outbuildings in case Margaret has tried to seek refuge from the cold, and report any signs that someone may have been there to us."