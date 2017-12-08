M8 closed east bound after HGV crash

Image copyright Traffic Scotland

The M8 is closed east bound after an HGV crashed into a barrier and toppled over onto its side on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Police said the accident happened just before 15:45 between Junctions 2 and 3 at Claylands.

The driver has been treated by ambulance crews but he is not seriously injured.

Motorists are being told to avoid the area as there are no diversions in place.