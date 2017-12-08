Image copyright @Megan_aitkenx Image caption The fire broke out at Cairneyhill Primary School just after 13:00

More than 200 pupils have been evacuated from a primary school in Fife after a large fire broke out.

At least 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at Cairneyhill Primary School near Dunfermline.

Pupils and staff are all "safe and well" and have been moved to a nearby church hall, Fife Council said.

Local residents have been asked to keep their windows closed and stay away from Northbank Road while emergency service workers deal with the blaze.

Image caption More than 200 pupils were evacuated from the school when the fire broke out

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "More than 30 firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire which has taken hold within a school building on Northbank Road, Dunfermline.

"Operations Control mobilised a total of seven appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 13.03 on Friday, 8 December.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using high powered hoses to tackle the flames."

Skip Twitter post by @FifeCouncil Fire at Cairneyhill Primary - all pupils and staff are safe and well. School has been evacuated to the church hall. Parents are being asked to collect their children from the church hall please. More info when we have it — Fife Council (@FifeCouncil) December 8, 2017 Report

It is understood that the children are being looked after at Cairneyhill parish church hall until they can be collected.

There are around 223 pupils on the roll at the primary school, with approximately 48 in its nursery, according to its website.

Skip Twitter post by @SWFifePolice News - Fire at Cairneyhill Primary School All pupils safe and well. Locals please keep windows closed. Kids going to the church — SWFifePolice (@SWFifePolice) December 8, 2017 Report