Primary school evacuated after fire breaks out
More than 200 pupils have been evacuated from a primary school in Fife after a large fire broke out.
At least 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at Cairneyhill Primary School near Dunfermline.
Pupils and staff are all "safe and well" and have been moved to a nearby church hall, Fife Council said.
Local residents have been asked to keep their windows closed and stay away from Northbank Road while emergency service workers deal with the blaze.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "More than 30 firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire which has taken hold within a school building on Northbank Road, Dunfermline.
"Operations Control mobilised a total of seven appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 13.03 on Friday, 8 December.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using high powered hoses to tackle the flames."
It is understood that the children are being looked after at Cairneyhill parish church hall until they can be collected.
There are around 223 pupils on the roll at the primary school, with approximately 48 in its nursery, according to its website.