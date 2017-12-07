Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged over Edinburgh's Fleshmarket Close rape

  • 7 December 2017
Fleshmarket Close (Pic Brian Innes)

A man has been charged in connection with the rape of a woman in Edinburgh's Old Town.

The 44-year-old was attacked in Fleshmarket Close, off the High Street, at about 03:00 on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites