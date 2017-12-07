Man charged over Edinburgh's Fleshmarket Close rape
7 December 2017
A man has been charged in connection with the rape of a woman in Edinburgh's Old Town.
The 44-year-old was attacked in Fleshmarket Close, off the High Street, at about 03:00 on Wednesday.
A 24-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack.