Ex-Heriot-Watt University academic charged over sex attacks
A former professor at a university in Edinburgh has been charged in connection with sexual and physical assaults over a 12-year period.
Kevin O'Gorman, 44, was dismissed from Heriot-Watt University following complaints from staff.
It is alleged he carried out assaults in Glasgow and Edinburgh dating back to 2005.
The 44-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 5 January next year.
Before his dismissal, Prof O'Gorman was a director with the school of management and languages at Heriot-Watt and had previously worked at the University of Strathclyde.