Image copyright Google Image caption Prof O'Gorman was dismissed from Heriot-Watt University following complaints from staff

A former professor at a university in Edinburgh has been charged in connection with sexual and physical assaults over a 12-year period.

Kevin O'Gorman, 44, was dismissed from Heriot-Watt University following complaints from staff.

It is alleged he carried out assaults in Glasgow and Edinburgh dating back to 2005.

The 44-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 5 January next year.

Before his dismissal, Prof O'Gorman was a director with the school of management and languages at Heriot-Watt and had previously worked at the University of Strathclyde.