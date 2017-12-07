Four people went to hospital after a suspected chemical leak at a seafood factory in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to Macrae Edinburgh in Livingston - part of Young's Seafood - at about 14:30 on Wednesday.

Workers were evacuated from the building on Starlaw Park industrial estate - after the alarm was raised.

A spokeswoman for the company said two of the employees who attended hospital suffered minor injuries.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We dispatched one ambulance, a manager and our special operations response team to the scene. Two patients were transported to St John's Hospital."

She added that a further two people took themselves to hospital.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances and an environmental protection unit to the scene.

A Young's Seafood Limited spokeswoman said: "We are providing all possible support to our affected employees while this process continues."