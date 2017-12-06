Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman raped in Fleshmarket Close in Edinburgh

  • 6 December 2017
Fleshmarket Close (Pic Brian Innes)

A woman has been raped in a lane in Edinburgh's Old Town.

Police Scotland said the 44-year-old had been attacked at about 03:00 in Fleshmarket Close, off the High Street.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the attack.

The force said a man had been detained by police in connection with the incident.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites