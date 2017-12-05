Image copyright Alan Simpson Image caption The incident took place on Ferry Road near Drylaw Police Station in Edinburgh on Saturday

Two men have admitted their part in a hit-and-run incident which left a 10-year-old boy seriously hurt.

The child suffered serious injuries in the road crash on Ferry Road, Drylaw on 19 August.

Connor Whalen, 20, pled guilty to injuring the 10-year-old while riding a motorcycle.

Marc Miller, aged 22, admitted driving in a dangerous manner and to having an involvement in the incident.

Mr Whalen and Mr Miller left the scene in the wake of the collision, leaving others to tend to the 10-year-old, who continues to recover from his injuries.

Both pled guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

They will both be sentenced at a later date.

Image caption The incident sparked a major investigation

Det Insp Graham Grant said: "Connor Whalen and Marc Miller's actions resulted in a 10-year-old boy sustaining serious injuries which will take a significant period of time to overcome.

"This was a major investigation which has thankfully resulted in Whalen and Miller both submitting early pleas and sparing a child the trauma of a trial.

"I also want to pay tribute to the 10-year-old's bravery throughout this process and wish him well as he continues his recovery.

"I hope this plea will bring a degree of closure to him and his family and allow them to move forward with their lives."

Police also made a commitment to community safety, stating that tackling the theft of motorcycles and associated criminality is a priority.

Operation Soteria is an ongoing police initiative to tackle the theft of motorcycles and associated disorder.