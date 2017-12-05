Image copyright Science Photo Library

Five companies face prosecution over breaches of health and safety legislation following an outbreak of legionnaires disease in Edinburgh.

Four people died and 92 cases were identified during the outbreak in 2012.

The source of the disease was never identified.

North British Distillery, Macfarlan Smith, Ashland Industries, Pera Services and Chemtech Consultancy are accused of exposing people to the risk of legionnaires between 2009 and 2013.

The charges all relate to the maintenance and cleaning of cooling towers on premises around Wheatfield Road.

Sheriff Alison Stirling was told the trial could last up to 12 weeks.

A further hearing will be held on 25 January next year. No date was set for the trial.