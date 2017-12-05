Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the junction of George IV Bridge and Chambers Street

Police want to trace a man thought to have filmed an attack which left the victim with a serious head injury.

The assault happened at the junction of George IV Bridge and Chambers Street, near the National Museum of Scotland, at about 02:00 on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the attack.

Police want to trace a group of four men, who were last seen walking north on George IV Bridge.

One passer-by is believed to have filmed or photographed the incident on their phone.

Det Con Iain Wallace, of Gayfield CID, said: "We're currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this assault and are eager to trace anyone who may have witnessed this.

"We believe that a passer-by may have video footage or images of the attack on his mobile phone and would urge this person to get in touch with us as soon as possible to help with our inquiries."