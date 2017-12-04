Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was found on Oxgangs Road North

A man has been found on an Edinburgh road with serious head and face injuries.

The 36-year-old was discovered by a passerby on the northbound carriageway of Oxgangs Road North near a bus stop at 03:10 on Sunday.

A Yamaha NS50 moped was lying on the pavement nearby and inquiries are ongoing to establish if this is linked to the incident.

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Insp Roger Park, of Police Scotland, said: "At this time, it is unclear whether the moped, or any other vehicle for that matter, played a direct part in the man sustaining his injuries."

"As such we are keen to hear from anyone who was in Oxgangs Road North during the evening of Saturday 2nd December, or early hours of Sunday 3rd December, and witnessed what happened.

"Please also get in touch if you have any other information relevant to this ongoing investigation."