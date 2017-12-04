About a quarter of children are absent from an Edinburgh school following an outbreak of norovirus.

The sickness bug at Corstorphine Primary School has hit more than 150 pupils with parents reporting their children unwell over the weekend.

The school has sent a letter to parents asking them not to send their children to school until 48 hours after they were last sick.

A trip to a school and the Scottish Parliament have been postponed.

There are about 550 pupils on the primary school's roll and a further 100 at the nursery.