Diggers have moved in to the site of a new homeless village in Edinburgh as construction work is stepped up.

The Social Bite project in Granton will have 10 two-bedroom homes. Residents are due to move in by spring next year.

The village will be built on a 1.5-acre site of council land which has been given to Social Bite on a "meanwhile use" basis, meaning it can be used until the land needs to be developed.

The transportable houses are being built off-site.

There will also be a communal building where residents can eat together, socialise, work, learn and receive support.

Work so far has been funded by the 2016 CEO Sleep Out, where more than 300 of Scotland's most influential people slept rough to raise money for the project.

More than 7,000 people have already signed up for a second sleep-out this December, with £2m raised so far.

Social Bite co-founder Josh Littlejohn said: "The support of our building and land partners in the Social Bite village are making our dream a reality.

"Seeing the diggers move on to site today is incredible and it won't be long before we're able to bring the houses on to site from where they're being constructed.

"Last December, 300 of Scotland's leading business people slept out to raise more than £500,000 for the Social Bite village. Between them, they've made what we're seeing here a reality.

"Just think what the money raised by Sleep in the Park on 9 December is going to do. Over 7,000 people are signed up and we've raised over £2m so far."

Residents of the village will be made up of those living in unsupported temporary accommodation, shelters, hostels and B&Bs, with a support team from Social Bite and Cyrenians on site to help them move towards permanent accommodation and employment.

Organisers said it aims to provide an alternative to a "broken temporary accommodation system" for those struggling with homelessness.