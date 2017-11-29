Image caption Edinburgh University graduate Dr Elsie Inglis is credited with saving thousands of lives during World War One

Part of a medical school is to be renamed in honour of a wartime doctor, 100 years after her death.

Dr Elsie Inglis was one of Edinburgh University's first female graduates and is credited with saving thousands of lives during World War One.

She is is known for establishing and running the Scottish Women's Hospitals during that period.

Princess Anne, the university's chancellor made the announcement in her honour on Wednesday.

Maternity hospital

Sir Timothy O'Shea, Edinburgh University principal, said: "I am very pleased to be marking the centenary of the death of one of our most inspirational alumni.

"Naming our historic quadrangle after Dr Inglis is a fitting reminder of her remarkable achievements and lasting legacy."

The medical school was established in 1726 and is one of the oldest institutions of its kind in the English-speaking world.

Dr Inglis also established a medical college for women and a maternity hospital for poor mothers in the capital.

The Edinburgh-raised doctor died in November 1917 after returning to Britain from Russia where she had been treating wounded Serbian and Russian soldiers.

To mark the centenary of her death, a special service was held at Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral, which was the setting for her funeral, with the Princess Royal laying a commemorative wreath and giving a reading.

Other attendees included First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Fiona Hyslop and Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh Frank Ross.

On Sunday, relatives of Dr Inglis gathered in the city to mark the centenary of her death.