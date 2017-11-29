Image copyright PA Image caption Traffic flowed on the Queensferry Crossing for the first time at the end of August

Transport Scotland has warned that further lane closures can be expected on the Queensferry Crossing for "snagging work" to be carried out.

The bridge will be partially closed from 22:00 on Thursday.

MSPs questioned why the move was only announced this week, when it was known back in August that surfacing problems would need to be fixed.

Transport Scotland officials insisted the solution was only designed a couple of weeks ago.

And they said that because driver confusion causes disruption, they did not want to alert the public until there was clarity about a weather window.

Michelle Rennie, the Transport Scotland director responsible for the Queensferry Crossing, was speaking at the Scottish Parliament's rural economy and connectivity committee.

She said it had been known that some "finishing works" would be required before the bridge moves to a 70 mph speed limit.

But she told MSPs: "Until recently we weren't aware of what the solution would be for these surfacing works and what sort of impacts that they would have on road users, or indeed what lane closures, if any, would be required."

'Relatively normal'

Ms Rennie also told MSPs: "We've been consistently saying that there would be finishing and snagging works required.

"The contract allows for those works up until next September at no additional cost.

"There will be additional works. Mechanical and electrical works, lifts to the towers, and that sort of thing.

"There was no need to delay opening the bridge for that sort of thing. These are relatively normal."

Conservative MSP Jamie Greene asked if there would be further closures.

Ms Rennie replied: "There will be further lane restrictions."

The carriageway resurfacing work is due to take place between Thursday evening and 06:00 on Wednesday 6 December.

Southbound traffic will be diverted across the Forth Road Bridge while the work is carried out, with a speed limit of 40 mph on both bridges.

Transport Scotland said work is necessary on the bridge expansion joints to allow it to carry traffic travelling at 70 mph.