Image copyright PA Image caption The carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, leaving the Firth of Forth

About 250 jobs are to go at the Rosyth Dockyard in Fife.

The posts will be lost at Babcock International Group as its contract to build two Royal Navy aircraft carriers nears completion.

Managers said the "one-off" nature of the carrier programme meant job losses were inevitable.

The company said its employees were a priority and prospects for Babcock's operations at Rosyth "remain good".

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said the Scottish government would provide support to those facing redundancy through its Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (Pace) initiative.

He added: "Pace aims to minimise the time which individuals facing redundancy are out of work by providing skills development and employability support and I hope it is of some comfort to those employees affected that Pace has an excellent track record in supporting people back into employment."

Babcock was awarded the £6bn contract to build two aircraft carriers.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth has been completed and will be formally commissioned into the Royal Navy on 7 December.

The HMS Prince of Wales is also nearing completion, prompting a review of workforce requirements.

Image copyright Aircraft Carrier Alliance Image caption The carriers were built in sections and assembled at Rosyth

A spokesman for Babcock said: "The prospects for Babcock's operations at Rosyth remain good.

"The last 10 years of the Queen Elizabeth Class (QEC) carrier programme has been an outstanding success story.

"Unfortunately, given the one-off nature of this large-scale programme, as the ships begin to be handed over to our customer, we must inevitably reshape our business to remain competitive and take on new challenges, which we firmly believe exist for Rosyth.

"However, medium term opportunities cannot compensate for the 250 or so specific roles and capabilities no longer needed with the slow-down of the QEC work."

The company said it would work closely with the workforce and trade union representatives, and try to relocate as many employees as possible within the organisation.

The 65,000-tonne HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest warship built in Britain and is expected to be the Navy's flagship craft for at least 50 years.

Its sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, is expected to enter service in 2019 after contractors complete work on the vessel.