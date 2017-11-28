Image copyright Google

A woman suffered injuries to her face and body after being attacked at a house in Midlothian.

The 20-year-old was assaulted at an address in Lawfield Road in Mayfield on Thursday.

She was treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and police are following a positive line of inquiry.

However, they are keen to trace two potential witnesses to a previous incident involving the woman and suspect on Saturday 18 November.

The incident happened between 15:00 and 19:00 on Easthouses Road, outside the Easthouses Miners' Club.

Two men are believed to have passed the pair and are being urged to come forward.

Det Sgt Ian Campbell, of Police Scotland, said: "The young woman has sustained some extremely painful injuries which required medical attention, and despite our positive line of inquiry we wish to trace members of the public who can assist with our investigation.

"Anyone who seen or heard anything suspicious in Lawfield Road, or who witnessed the disturbance outside the Easthouse Miners' Club on the 18th November should contact police immediately.

"Similarly, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation is also asked to get in touch."