Image copyright PA Image caption Traffic flowed on the Queensferry Crossing for the first time at the end of August

The Queensferry Crossing will partially close later this week to allow snagging work to be completed.

Transport Scotland said work is necessary on the bridge expansion joints to allow it to carry traffic travelling at 70 mph.

Southbound traffic will be diverted across the Forth Road Bridge during the work which will begin on Thursday at 22:00.

The speed limit will be 40 mph on both bridges for the duration of the works.

They are due to finish at 06:00 on Wednesday 6 December.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: "Successfully completing this snagging work will allow the Queensferry Crossing to reach its next major milestone and operate at a 70 mph speed limit by the end of December.

"Snagging issues are normal with any major infrastructure project on this scale and complexity.

"Having closely monitored the bridge since its opening our contractors have informed us that this work is required around the bridge's expansion joints prior to moving to a 70 mph speed limit.

"The benefit of the gradual move to motorway status for the Queensferry Crossing is that it allows these essential works to happen with the least amount of disruption possible."