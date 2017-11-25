Image copyright PA

Former television presenter John Leslie has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in an Edinburgh nightclub.

The 52-year-old former Wheel of Fortune and Blue Peter star is alleged to have put his hand up the woman's skirt.

The 26-year-old woman was on a hen night when the alleged incident took place at Atik in the city's Tollcross area.

It is said to have occurred at an event to mark the club's re-opening in June.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh have charged a 52-year-old man following a report that a 26-year-old woman was the victim of a sexual assault at a nightclub in the Tollcross area on Sunday 25 June".

It is unclear what the current status of legal proceedings are.