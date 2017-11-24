Image caption Hannah Dorans was found dead at a flat in Edinburgh

A man has denied raping and strangling his ex-partner in a flat in Edinburgh.

Frazer Neil, 24, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow accused of raping and murdering 21-year-old Hannah Dorans at a flat in Edinburgh's Hutchison Road on 11 February.

It is alleged he raped her before compressing her neck, placing a cord or similar ligature around it and tightening it.

Judge Lady Stacey continued the case until January next year.

Mr Neil is also accused of causing alarm and distress to Ms Doran's parents by sending a Facebook message to them on 1 March.

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards Ms Dorans, from Dalkeith, by sending her abusive messages, monitoring her online access and taking her bank card away from her and removing £1,000 from her account.

This is alleged to have taken place between 1 January 2016 and 11 February this year.

Mr Neil is also accused of stealing a computer, printer, three bags of medical equipment, a defibrillator, an oxygen bottle and a mask on various occasions between January 2016 and 31 December last year at the Castlebrae Business Centre in Edinburgh.

Brian McConnachie entered not guilty pleas to all the charges on Mr Neil's behalf.

Mr McConnachie said: "This is a complex case and the defence are not in a position to have a trial fixed."

He added: "Mr Neil is not able to remember what happened on 11 February."