Woman pushed off train at station
- 24 November 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Police investigating after a woman was pushed off a train have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace.
The incident happened on board a ScotRail service which had just arrived into Edinburgh Park station.
A man boarded the train at about 17:35 on Monday 25 September and assaulted a woman by elbowing and pushing her from the carriage.
He then assaulted a male passenger. Police want to speak to the man in the images in connection with the inquiry.