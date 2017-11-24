Image copyright Google

Huge iron gates at the Queen's official Scottish residence are to be taken down for a £90,000 repair after being damaged by visitors' cars.

Part of the gates at the Palace of Holyrood House were "bent into a dog-leg" during one accident while several impacts have knocked the gates' locking plates out of alignment.

The 113-year-old gates were a memorial to King Edward VII.

The work on the gates is due to start early next year.

A Historic Environment Scotland spokesman said: "We are currently seeking a suitable contractor for works to repair and conserve the gates at the south approach of the Palace.

"Once the usual procurement process is concluded, we will be looking for work to start early next year."