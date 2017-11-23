Image caption The Scottish Youth Parliament has met in the Holyrood Parliament building

The Scottish Youth Parliament (SYP) is being investigated by police after claims of possible harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

Police Scotland confirmed the complaints concern current and ex-members of the SYP.

The exact nature of the claims are unclear but the SYP said it will carry out a thorough investigation.

Police were informed earlier this month after the body became aware of a new set of historical allegations.

MSYP's are aged between 14 and 25 and generally hold office for two years.

A force spokesman said: "Police Scotland has been contacted by the Scottish Youth Parliament concerning possible inappropriate conduct by some of its members and former members.

"Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish if anyone is reporting a crime.

"Anyone who wishes to do so or who has any information should contact Police Scotland.

"The reporting and tackling of sexual harassment is a priority for Police Scotland, with all complaints received thoroughly investigated.

"Our Public Protection Unit has dedicated investigative teams who provide specialist support to victims and target offenders to bring them to justice."

The SYP was set up in 1999, at the same time as the main Parliament, to reflect the views of young people.