Image copyright Kim Traynor Image caption The baby girl was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh where she died after a week of treatment

The parents of a baby girl from West Lothian are to stand trial charged with her murder.

Shannon Main, 19, and Traherne Williams, 22, are accused of killing Sophia Williams, who was three months old when she died last June.

It is alleged she was eight days old when the assaults began, and that she was attacked on various occasions.

Her parents, from Linlithgow, are also accused of neglect and failing to seek medical aid for Sophia.

They deny the charges, and their bail was continued until the trial at the High Court in Glasgow starts next April.

The child was allegedly attacked on various occasions between 28 February and 30 May 2016.

'Blunt force'

Prosecutors claim the crime happened at the Strathbrock Family Unit in Broxburn, West Lothian and elsewhere.

The murder charge includes claims the baby was seized by the body and repeatedly shaken.

It is further claimed "blunt force trauma" was inflicted by means "unknown".

Sophia is said to have been so severely hurt that she died on 5 June last year at Edinburgh's Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Mr Main and Ms Williams face a separate charge that they did "wilfully ill treat, neglect and expose" the child in a way likely to cause "unnecessary suffering or injury".

It includes an accusation that they did not seek appropriate "medical aid" for Sophia.