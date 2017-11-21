Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr Cousin was 62 and from Northumberland

A construction worker fatally injured on the new Queensferry Crossing may have died as a result of a "freak accident", an inquiry has heard.

John Cousin was on the bridge deck when he was struck by the arm of a mobile crane last April.

A fatal accident inquiry at Stirling Sheriff Court heard he died from a chest injury.

On the second day of the inquiry, a detective who collected evidence at the scene read out a report.

It included statements from witnesses.

The accident happened on the north tower deck of the bridge on 28 April 2016.

The inquiry has previously heard the crane in question was out of action at the time due to a burst hose that was leaking hydraulic oil.

Fitter Stewart Clark was brought out to the bridge to help fix the machine and was working on it alongside Mr Cousin.

The court was told the extension to the crane's boom - the fly jib - was secured to the boom by two large metal pins, one at the cab end and another in the middle.

Det Sgt Robert Williamson, from Police Scotland's major investigations team, read from a report he had prepared based on statements taken from witnesses to the accident, including site engineer with responsibility for health and safety, Fraser McIntyre.

Mr McIntyre described Mr Cousin, who was 62 and from Northumberland, as a "pleasant guy" who would "help you if you needed help with anything".

He recalled hearing "screams and shouts" on the morning of the accident and, arriving at the scene, said he saw Mr Cousin "motionless, there was lots of blood on the ground. I knew it was serious".

The statement said Mr Clark was "white as a ghost".

"He said he thought he'd been hit on the head. He was sitting on the ground and he said that a white flash hit him."

It continued: "I could see one of the pins for the fly jib hanging free and the other was lying on the ground.

"It seemed like a bit of a freak accident to me because both pins should not have been removed.

"I think if only one pin had been removed the jib would still be secure."

'Highly competent'

Another statement from site supervisor Romain Simon recalled that the jib was lying one to two metres from Mr Cousin while Mr Clark "looked shocked and was shaking a lot".

Later in evidence, Mr Clark was described by his friend and colleague of 35 years, Duncan Hugh Mackenzie, as "a first-class worker, a great friend, a good colleague, and a reliable worker with vast experience".

Mr Mackenzie, 67, workshop manager for the bridge builders and Mr Cousin's direct boss, said they had worked together on projects all over the world, including the Victoria Dam in Sri Lanka and the Copenhagen Metro.

He told advocate Barney Ross, for Mr Cousin's family, that he was "very meticulous, highly competent" and "not a man who ever approached maintenance tasks in a slapdash or hazardous way".

Mr Ross referred to evidence that both pins on the crane boom - one in the centre and one at the cab end - had been removed prior to the accident.

He asked: "Based on your long experience of working with Mr Cousin, are there any circumstances you can envisage in which you would expect him to remove the centre pin on his own initiative?"

Mr Mackenzie replied: "I can't see him doing that, because he would know there was nothing else holding that boom."

The inquiry heard the accident happened at about 11:30 and Mr Cousin was quickly evacuated from the bridge by boat.

He was declared dead about an hour later after medics attempted CPR after finding no pulse or breathing.

The inquiry, before Sheriff William Gilchrist, continues.