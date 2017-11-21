Image copyright Google Image caption The National Museum of Scotland opened 10 new galleries last July

A record two million people have visited the National Museum of Scotland this year.

The Edinburgh museum said it was the first time it had hit the milestone in its 150-year history.

Visitor numbers are now almost three times the level they were before the redevelopment of the Chambers Street museum began 10 years ago.

The National Museum is now the most popular museum in the UK outside London.

It is approaching the completion of a 15-year, £80m masterplan to transform it, with the remaining two galleries to be unveiled in 2019.

'Huge achievement'

Dr Gordon Rintoul, director of National Museums Scotland, said: "Welcoming over two million visitors in a calendar year for the first time in our history is a huge achievement.

"Through the efforts of our staff, the creativity of our design teams and the support of many funders, we have been able to create a truly world-class museum.

"Since opening 10 award-winning new galleries of art, design, fashion, science and technology last summer, we have had terrific feedback from our visitors, whether they are from Scotland or many countries across the world."

The two-millionth visitor for 2017 was Zac Lewis, 10, from Edinburgh who visited with his mother Eriko Kono.