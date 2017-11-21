Double rapist jailed for 'grave crimes'

Image copyright CIARAN DONNELLY Image caption Radoslaw Witek was convicted of raping two women

A man who claimed he had "farewell sex" with a woman at her home has been jailed for raping her and another victim.

Radoslaw Witek, 39, subjected one woman to drunken assaults and repeatedly raped her at houses in Livingston, West Lothian.

He raped a second woman on the kitchen floor of her flat in Edinburgh with her daughter in a neighbouring room.

Witek, of Oxgangs Farm Drive, Edinburgh, had denied the offences.

But he was convicted of five charges of rape, sexual assault and assault by a jury after a trial at Edinburgh High Court.

A judge told him: "The jury by their verdicts have found you guilty of grave crimes against two women."

'Increased drinking'

Lord Armstrong called for a background report on Witek ahead of sentencing next month and detained him in custody.

He had previously been on bail throughout his trial.

When police first approached one of the women she was initially unwilling to give them a statement but then contacted them to say she would speak.

She told a woman detective that she had been the victim of a number of sex crimes at different houses in Livingston during a six-year period up to May 2012.

The 35-year-old said: "Due to the increased drinking the sexual abuse would return.

"It was happening so regularly I was beginning to think it was a normal way of life."

'Farewell sex'

The second woman, also 35, was attacked and raped in March last year at her home.

After he left, the victim sent a text to a friend and said she had been raped.

Witek, a gardener, had previously carried out a sex assault on the woman in May 2015.

He claimed both women were lying during the evidence.

Witek claimed the first woman had lied in her testimony because she hated him.

The former doorman said that he had an on/off relationship with the second woman and added: "There had been some situations where we were saying 'bye, bye' to each other and we had farewell sex."

Witek was placed on the sex offenders register.