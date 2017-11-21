Image copyright Geograph/Kim Traynor Image caption George Watson's College counts Sir Chris Hoy and Sir David Steel among its former pupils

An MSP has criticised the reaction of the principal of one of Scotland's top private schools to a row over bullying.

The claims about bullying at George Watson's College were made by Green MSP Andy Wightman in parliament last week.

Principal, Melvyn Roffe, said at the time he did not recognise Mr Wightman's characterisation of the school.

But the MSP insists his role in highlighting a "serious" issue at the school has been portrayed in a "misleading" and "erroneous" way.

The Green MSP spoke out after George Watson's College underwent a three-day inspection last month where staff were also accused of covering up the issue.

It followed complaints about bullying from the parents of a former pupil.

Complaints policy

Inspectors said they were satisfied that the "welfare of a pupil attending the school was not adequately safeguarded".

Three conditions were imposed on the school, including the introduction of a new complaints policy by the end of the month.

Mr Roffe issued a response last week saying: "I do not recognise the caricature of Watson's that has been presented as a result of the allegations made in the Scottish Parliament yesterday.

"No school is perfect and the HMIe report shows how we are improving things in many ways.

"But the report in no way supports the assertion that children are at great risk of bullying here. Quite the reverse."

'Inadequate safeguards'

That has led Mr Wightman to write an open letter in which he claimed that Mr Roffe's reaction was "ill-informed".

He said: "The principal of George Watson's College issued a statement and comments to the media last week in response to a speech I made in the Scottish Parliament.

"The comments are misleading and convey an erroneous impression of both what I said and why I said it. I hope that the following notes set the record straight."

"I have been working on this matter for over a year in response to representations from parents who had a child at George Watson's College.

"My motives in saying what I did were to alert parents and prospective parents that inadequate safeguards were in place at George Watson's College (a matter that they are entitled to be aware of) and to call for an investigation into whether any other school run by the Merchant Company of Edinburgh or by anyone else in Scotland had governance problems in relation to bullying."

'Positive relationships'

A George Watson's College spokeswoman said on Tuesday that Mr Wightman has been invited to the school to discuss the situation.

"We have read what has been said by Mr Wightman," she said. "Whilst we would wish to be able to comment further, in these circumstances the question of confidentiality of the individual concerned is paramount and we will therefore say no more.

"The school is satisfied that it dealt appropriately with the particular complaint that Mr Wightman refers to.

"We remain focused on the provision of a high-quality education in a supportive culture."

The spokeswoman added: "As the HMIe inspection report found 'The school promotes a culture that encourages respect and promotes positive relationships.'

"We have invited Mr Wightman to visit the school so that he can see that culture for himself."

George Watson's College in Edinburgh's Colinton Road has 2,361 pupils on its school roll.

It counts Sir Chris Hoy, the politician Sir David Steel and the journalist Martha Kearney among its former pupils.