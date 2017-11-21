The cost of parking permits in Edinburgh could rise to fund the cost of bringing in new Sunday parking charges.

City of Edinburgh Council will hold a public consultation on the plans.

Sunday parking charges, enforced in the city centre between 12:30 and 18:00 from early 2019, were agreed by councillors last year.

Council officials said they required the extra revenue to pay for wardens to enforce the new Sunday charges.

Currently a parking permit for the city centre zones for the highest carbon dioxide emission producing cars is £475 and £600 for a second car for the same household per year.

Other zones are £240 and £300 for a second car per year.

Encouraging turnaround

Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport convener, said: "As a major European city, we are committed to keeping the capital moving, while maintaining safety and accessibility for all road users.

"All funds from parking income are reinvested in road maintenance and transport infrastructure across Edinburgh, ensuring the upkeep of our roads and pavements as well as providing the best possible transport experience for residents, commuters and tourists.

"Parking restrictions benefit businesses and residents by deterring all-day parking and encouraging the frequent turnaround of spaces for visitors and shoppers.

"They also maintain visibility and space for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers and open the road for larger vehicles, such as buses and lorries, as well as keeping it clear for the emergency services."