Woman raped in woods in Kirkcaldy
- 20 November 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A woman has been raped in woods in a Fife town.
The incident happened in Dunnikier Woods, Kirkcaldy, at about 19:30 on Friday.
Police Scotland said they were following a positive line of inquiry.