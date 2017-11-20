Image copyright Police Scotland

A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a construction worker on the Queensferry Crossing has begun.

John Grant Cousin was working on the bridge deck on 29 April last year when he was struck by the arm of a mobile crane.

The 62-year-old from Northumberland sustained fatal head injuries. The inquiry before Sheriff William Gilchrist in Stirling continues.

The £1.35bn road bridge was opened by the Queen on 4 September.