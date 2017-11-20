Is dust the source of life on Earth?

Image caption Streams of dust are constantly entering earth's atmosphere at a speed of 70 km per hour.

Philip Pullman fans will be familiar with the fictionalised idea of dust.

The particles play a key role in the author's popular His Dark Materials series.

But a new University of Edinburgh study suggests it might really be the source of life on earth.

The research provides evidence that fast flowing streams of interplanetary dust are continually entering our planet's atmosphere.

Travelling at 70 km per second, this dust carries organisms from other planets, but could also export life from earth.

According to the study, dust could collide with the earth's atmosphere with such force as to send organisms from our planet to others.

Some bacteria, plants and small animals called tardigrades can survive in space.

The study was led by Prof Arjun Berera from the University of Edinburgh's school of physics and astronomy.

She said: "The proposition that space dust collisions could propel organisms over enormous distances between planets raises some exciting prospects of how life and the atmospheres of planets originated. The streaming of fast space dust is found throughout planetary systems and could be a common factor in proliferating life."

It was previously thought that large asteroid impacts were the only way for life to be transferred between planets.