Image copyright Google Image caption A whistleblower contacted the minister about St John's Hospital

Health Secretary Shona Robison has ordered an independent review of how waiting times are recorded at St John's Hospital in Livingston.

Concerns about the A&E department were raised by a whistleblower, who contacted Ms Robison in October.

The minister said she instructed NHS Lothian to carry out an investigation, which began within two days.

The interim findings of that investigation confirmed what have been described as "areas of concern".

Ms Robison has now asked the Scottish Academy of Medical Royal Colleges to carry out an external review.

The independent inquiry will be led by Prof Derek Bell.

The health secretary said: "These are serious allegations and the early findings are clearly a cause for concern.

"That is why I have asked Prof Bell to lead an independent review of these allegations.

"We are working very closely with the board to ensure that lessons are learned from the investigation and recommendations made are fully implemented as soon as possible and shared across NHS Scotland."

The concerns about St John's are believed to be over the number of patients recorded as waiting more than four hours at A&E to be seen, treated or discharged.