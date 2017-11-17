Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption Frilled-neck lizards are exotic animals that require heat

Two ill lizards have been found cold and dehydrated on an Edinburgh street.

The frilled-neck lizards were found on a doorstep in Stenhouse Drive on Thursday with a note asking for help.

The Scottish SPCA said they would not have survived much longer in the cold weather.

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 and anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals.

Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The lizards are being cared from a rehoming centre in Edinburgh

Darren Malcolm, Scottish SPCA's animal rescue officer, said: "Both lizards were extremely cold and dehydrated when they were found, they wouldn't have survived much longer out in this cold weather.

"Frilled-neck lizards are exotic animals that require specialist husbandry, including heat. They were also at risk of being attacked by another animal.

"Both are currently receiving veterinary treatment and are being cared for at our rescue and rehoming centre in Edinburgh."

He added: "The lizards were also found with a note asking for help.

"We are asking anyone anyone with any information to contact our animal helpline as soon as possible."