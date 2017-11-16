Hundreds of customers were left without power following an outage affecting one of Edinburgh's main shopping streets.

Shops and businesses were among up to 500 customers affected by the power cut near Princes Street at about 15:00.

Scottish Power said the problem was caused by a cable fault at the substation on Thistle Street.

Customers in Princes Street, George Street and surrounding areas were affected. They were all reconnected within 45 minutes, the company said.

A Scottish Power spokesman said: "We apologise for the inconvenience."