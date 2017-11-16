The director of the Edinburgh International Festival will remain in post until 2022.

Fergus Linehan was originally recruited to run five festivals, ending in 2019, but he has now had his contract extended by three years.

The festival board said it has enjoyed record ticket sales and reached new audiences under Mr Linehan's direction.

Mr Linehan is a former director of Sydney International Festival and head of music at Sydney Opera House.

In a statement, he said his work with the Edinburgh festival had been "the most professional exhilarating period" of his career.

"We have tried, over this time, to broaden the festival's appeal while safeguarding our commitment to quality and virtuosity," he said.

"Over the next five years we look forward to developing new initiatives that will support the continued growth and development of this remarkable event."

Niall Lothian, chairman of the festival's board of trustees, said: "[Mr Linehan's first three festivals revealed his in-depth knowledge of all cultural genres and his extensive contact book of artists and performers.

"Future festivals will, I'm sure, continue to reveal his creativity and innovation."