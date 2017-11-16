Image copyright Geograph/Kim Traynor Image caption George Watson's College counts Sir Chris Hoy and Sir David Steel among its former pupils

Inspectors visited one of Scotland's top private schools after complaints about bullying from the parents of a former pupil.

George Watson's College in Edinburgh underwent a three-day inspection last month after staff were also accused of covering up the issue.

The allegations emerged in comments from Green MSP Andy Wightman during a debate at the Scottish Parliament.

The school has denied it has a problem with bullying.

Inspectors visited the school, which charges up to £11,900 a year, on 4, 5 and 6 September after claims that it had failed to take appropriate action in the child's case or offer proper support.

The parents, who live within Mr Wightman's Lothian constituency, also accused George Watson's College of providing inadequate support to children with disabilities and additional needs.

'Lifelong injuries'

Mr Wightman said: "I was approached by constituents with a case involving a child who was the victim of serious bullying that ended up causing lifelong injuries at George Watson's College in Edinburgh."

He added: "Anti-bullying measures whether statutory, or in the form of guidance, should apply equally to all schools, including private schools, as children's human rights are universal and indivisible."

Following the school visits, inspectors said they were satisfied that the "welfare of a pupil attending the school was not adequately safeguarded".

They imposed three conditions on the school, including the introduction of a new complaints policy by the end of next week.

The Registrar of Independent Schools said the school's governing council should also clearly set out its function and, by March next year, provide inspectors with a report on the policies and practices required to deliver improvements.

Melvyn Roffe, the principal of George Watson's College, queried Mr Wightman's characterisation of the school and said he was proud of the way children were treated there.

He added: "I do not recognise the caricature of Watson's that has been presented as a result of the allegations made in the Scottish Parliament yesterday.

"No school is perfect and the HMIe report shows how we are improving things in many ways.

"But the report in no way supports the assertion that children are at great risk of bullying here. Quite the reverse."

George Watson's College in Edinburgh's Colinton Road, has 2,361 children on its school roll and counts Sir Chris Hoy, the politician Sir David Steel and the journalist Martha Kearney among its former pupils.