The Edinburgh trams inquiry has heard the head of the organisation charged with delivering the project knew from the outset the price would go up.

The claim was made by Richard Walker, a former senior manager of the consortium that built the line.

Mr Walker claimed Willie Gallagher, the chief executive of trams company Tie, said everyone knew the price would rise as soon as the contract was signed.

The inquiry is examining why the tram system was delivered years late.

It is also looking at why the project was £400m over budget and mired in legal dispute.

The inquiry, before Lord Hardie, continues.