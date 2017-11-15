Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck by a car in Inverleith Row

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being knocked down by a car in Edinburgh.

The man in his 60s was hit on Inverleith Row at about 10:35.

He has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The road has been closed and police are asking the public to avoid the area. Witnesses are being urged to contact the police.