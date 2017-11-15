Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

In Pictures: Scotland's story comes alive in ice

Ice sculptures Image copyright AFP

Ice sculptors have been using chainsaws and steady hands to put the finishing touches to one of the centre pieces to Edinburgh's Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations.

ice Image copyright AFP

The six-week season of entertainment includes the Christmas market, ice rink, New Year celebrations and a Journey Through Frozen Scotland.

Ice sculptures Image copyright AFP

Sculptors Darren Jackson and Alex Greenhalgh have been working on the Ice Adventure attraction which is housed in a setting of -10C.

Ice sculptures Image copyright AFP
Ice sculptures Image copyright AFP
Ice sculptures Image copyright AFP
Ice sculptures Image copyright AFP

All pictures: Andy Buchanan/AFP

