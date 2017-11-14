Image copyright Google

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with a head injury after being knocked down by a car while crossing an Edinburgh road.

The incident happened at about 08.05 on Niddrie Mains Road at the junction with Hay Drive.

Police Scotland said the 81-year-old man was hit by a white Jaguar XF.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to a head injury. Witnesses are being urged to come forward.

Insp Roger Park, of Police Scotland, said: "As part of our ongoing inquiries, we are eager to speak with any motorists or members of the public who were on Niddrie Mains Road on Tuesday morning and saw what happened during this incident.

"In particular, we would like any drivers with dashboard cameras, which may have captured the collision taking place to contact us immediately."